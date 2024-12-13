Left Menu

India Inc Urged to Accelerate Investment Amid Growth Challenges

Kumar Mangalam Birla called on Indian corporations to increase investments. Speaking at a Bombay Chamber event, Birla highlighted government capital investment hikes and stressed private sector participation to counter growth slowdowns. He emphasized innovation, talent, and sustainability as key for developing India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:18 IST
India Inc Urged to Accelerate Investment Amid Growth Challenges
Kumar Mangalam Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla has urged Indian corporations to step up their investments to spur economic growth. Speaking at the 189th foundation day of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Birla pointed out the five-fold increase in government capital expenditure over the past decade.

Amid concerns of slowing private capital expenditure, Birla highlighted how his Aditya Birla Group and other large conglomerates are undergoing significant capacity expansions. He emphasized that India Inc has both the capability and responsibility to push forward with development that will shape the nation's future.

With official data showing a seven-quarter low growth rate of 5.4% for the July-September period, Birla noted the need for businesses to invest rather than maintain high operating capacities. He envisioned India as a global manufacturing hub and stressed the importance of innovating and embracing sustainability to become a developed country by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024