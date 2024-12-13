European Stocks Tumble Amid Economic Uncertainty and Policy Shifts

European stocks ended the week lower as investors navigated uncertainties around monetary policy in the euro zone. Concerns about economic growth and a potential trade war weighed on market sentiment, leading to the first weekly decline in three weeks for the main benchmark.

The STOXX 600 index shed 0.5% on Friday, marking a more-than one-week low. Throughout the week, markets remained volatile, influenced by updates on Chinese stimulus, inflation data from key regions, and the European Central Bank's latest rate cut. Analysts from Deutsche Bank noted the possibility of further rate cuts if inflation stabilizes as anticipated.

Investors also kept a close watch on political developments in France and Germany. In France, the new government faces fiscal challenges, while Germany's political scene is tense with a possible vote of confidence. Meanwhile, insurers emerged as sector leaders, countering declines in healthcare stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)