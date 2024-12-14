Left Menu

Mid-Air Medical Emergency: IndiGo Flight's Unexpected Stop in Karachi

An IndiGo flight from New Delhi to Jeddah made an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan, due to a medical emergency involving a 55-year-old Indian passenger. The aircraft landed safely, and the passenger received medical attention before the flight returned to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-12-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 12:37 IST
Mid-Air Medical Emergency: IndiGo Flight's Unexpected Stop in Karachi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An IndiGo flight en route to Jeddah made an unscheduled stop at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport due to a medical emergency. Officials from the Civil Aviation Authority reported that a male passenger on the flight became severely ill, prompting the pilot to seek immediate landing clearance.

The incident involved a 55-year-old Indian man who required urgent medical attention after falling ill while the flight traversed Pakistani airspace. The pilot alerted Karachi's air traffic control when initial medical measures on board, including administering oxygen, proved insufficient.

Authorities allowed the aircraft to land on humanitarian grounds. Medical personnel quickly boarded and addressed the passenger's needs. Afterward, the flight resumed its journey, returning to New Delhi instead of its intended destination, Jeddah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

