India's Shifting Tides: Russian Crude Oil Imports Face Decline
India's import of Russian crude oil declined significantly in November, marking a 55% drop since June 2022, although Russia remains a key supplier. The fall is attributed to price caps and changing international dynamics. Russian revenues from exports have been impacted due to these sanctions and discount strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
India's import of Russian crude oil witnessed a marked decline in November, reaching its lowest level since June 2022, as reported by a European think tank.
Despite this drop, the Kremlin remains India's leading oil supplier, as Indian purchases scaled up significantly post the Ukraine conflict.
International price caps and European sanctions have driven Russia to offer discounts, impacting its oil revenue streams and prompting new market strategies.
