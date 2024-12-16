Left Menu

Sustainable Sip: Real Bites Juices Pioneering in Recyclable Aluminum Cans

Ball Corporation has partnered with Dabur India Limited to introduce Real Bites juices in recyclable aluminum cans. As part of a sustainable strategy, this launch taps into India's infatuation with healthy drinks, meeting growing demands for eco-friendly packaging. The cans offer extended shelf life and convenient size for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:21 IST
Sustainable Sip: Real Bites Juices Pioneering in Recyclable Aluminum Cans
  • Country:
  • India

In a move towards sustainable packaging, Ball Corporation announces a partnership with Dabur India Limited to launch Real Bites juices in recyclable aluminum cans. The initiative aligns with the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly beverage options in India.

The juice category, experiencing robust growth, is set to expand in volume with new innovative flavors. Real Bites, containing real fruit chunks, offers a unique drinking experience with a shelf life of up to one year. This eco-friendly packaging option aligns with Dabur's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

As consumers shift towards healthy, on-the-go consumption, the use of Ball's aluminum cans provides a sustainable solution. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment for the beverage industry, aligning with global sustainability targets and enhancing market offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024