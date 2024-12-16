Sustainable Sip: Real Bites Juices Pioneering in Recyclable Aluminum Cans

In a move towards sustainable packaging, Ball Corporation announces a partnership with Dabur India Limited to launch Real Bites juices in recyclable aluminum cans. The initiative aligns with the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly beverage options in India.

The juice category, experiencing robust growth, is set to expand in volume with new innovative flavors. Real Bites, containing real fruit chunks, offers a unique drinking experience with a shelf life of up to one year. This eco-friendly packaging option aligns with Dabur's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

As consumers shift towards healthy, on-the-go consumption, the use of Ball's aluminum cans provides a sustainable solution. This partnership signifies a pivotal moment for the beverage industry, aligning with global sustainability targets and enhancing market offerings.

