Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to meet on December 24 in a bid to renew the ceasefire following three weeks of intense border clashes, which have resulted in at least 80 fatalities. The decision was made during a special meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur.

ASEAN's 11-member association has encouraged both nations to show restraint, advocating for an immediate halt in hostilities. A General Border Committee meeting is anticipated to address the ceasefire's implementation and verification, amidst these rising tensions.

Furthermore, significant figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and China have urged both parties to cool down the situation. However, military confrontations continue along the 817-km border, challenging diplomatic efforts for a lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)