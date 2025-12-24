Tragedy Strikes Delaware: State Trooper and Suspect Killed in Agency Shooting
A Delaware state trooper and a suspected gunman died in a shooting at a motor vehicle agency near Wilmington. Local and state law enforcement are investigating the incident, and updates are being provided as confirmed. Governor Matt Meyer emphasized ongoing coordination among law enforcement agencies.
A tragic shooting at a motor vehicle agency near Wilmington, Delaware, claimed the lives of a state trooper and the suspected gunman on Tuesday.
Immediate details about the shooting in New Castle were scarce, as neither Governor Matt Meyer's office nor the police provided an immediate response to inquiries.
The threat concluded before 3 p.m., with state police assessing further injuries. Governor Meyer confirmed coordinated law enforcement efforts via social media.
