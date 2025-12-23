Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

This has resulted in casualties and disruptions to aid operations over the past 24 hours, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists at Headquarters, in New York.

Still, efforts to deliver assistance to the most vulnerable families continue during the cold and wet winter season, although a rescue mission to reach an injured person in Gaza City was denied.

Lack of shelter

“Amid the severe lack of shelter across the Strip, people are staying in buildings that are either partially or mostly damaged as they try to protect their families from the elements,” he said.

Several buildings collapsed over the weekend due to stormy conditions, with casualties reported, according to humanitarian partners.

Additionally, three quarters of women-headed households urgently need shelter support, and two thirds desperately need clothing.

Mr. Dujarric said that UN partners continue to work to improve access to dignified shelter for the estimated 1.3 million people in Gaza.

Lift restrictions on aid entry

In the past week, some 3,500 families affected by storms or living in flood-prone areas received tents, bedding sets, mattresses and blankets, while more than 250,000 children were provided with winter clothing.

“However, our partners estimate that 630,000 adolescents across the Strip still need winter clothing assistance,” he added.

“We and our partners call once again for the lifting of all restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza, including shelter material, as these obviously constraint hinder humanitarian efforts to reach people especially in this winter and cold season.”

Meanwhile, humanitarians continue to coordinate aid missions within Gaza, and half of attempts on Sunday were facilitated by the Israeli authorities.

The teams collected six full tankers of fuel, more than 270 pallets of medical supplies, and other essential food items from the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem crossing, as well as the Zikim crossing.