Left Menu

China's Record Budget Deficit Sparks Economic Strategy Shift

Chinese leaders propose increasing the budget deficit to a record 4% of GDP for 2024, raising about 1.3 trillion yuan in additional spending. This significant fiscal shift is designed to counter potential U.S. tariff increases, aiming to sustain economic growth amidst challenges such as high national debt and weak demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:17 IST
China's Record Budget Deficit Sparks Economic Strategy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports indicate that China's leaders are preparing a fiscal overhaul for 2024, aiming to raise the budget deficit to an unprecedented 4% of GDP. This move seeks to support an economic growth target of 5%, aligning with a 'more proactive' policy following the Central Economic Work Conference and Politburo meetings.

To fund this expanded budget, China plans to issue off-budget special bonds, equating to a 1.3 trillion yuan increase in spending. The strategy aims to brace the economy against looming challenges, including heightened tariffs on Chinese imports as Donald Trump reassumes U.S. presidency.

Despite the hurdles facing China's economy, including property market woes and potential U.S. tariffs, state officials emphasize the necessity for stable growth while maintaining a steady GDP target. Additional monetary policies might include a shift to a more accommodating central bank strategy, potentially involving interest rate reductions and liquidity boosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024