Maruti Infrastructure Partners with Meinhardt Group to Redefine Indian Projects

Maruti Infrastructure Limited, headquartered in Ahmedabad, announces a strategic collaboration with Meinhardt Group, Asia's largest engineering and construction management firm. This partnership aims to deliver innovative solutions across infrastructure, industrial, and residential projects, enhancing project standards throughout India with an emphasis on quality and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:53 IST
Maruti Infrastructure Enters Strategic Collaboration With Asia's Largest Engineering Consultancy Meinhardt. Image Credit: ANI
Ahmedabad, India - Maruti Infrastructure Limited, a prominent name in the Indian infrastructure and construction industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with Meinhardt Group, the largest privately-owned global planning, design, engineering, and management firm in Asia.

The collaboration marks a new chapter for Maruti Infrastructure as it aims to leverage Meinhardt's extensive global expertise to deliver innovative solutions across various sectors including infrastructure development, buildings, and industrial facilities. Meinhardt's impressive portfolio, built over 69 years, spans across 91 offices with a workforce exceeding 6,000 professionals, which will now complement Maruti's projects in India.

Nimesh Patel, Chairman & Managing Director of Maruti Infrastructure, expressed confidence in this alliance saying, "Combining Meinhardt's global prowess with our local insights, this partnership is set to redefine project delivery in India, paving the way for urban and industrial growth." The partnership is currently in the Expression of Interest phase, with further agreements under discussion. Maruti Infrastructure's credentials include more than 40 completed projects and a strategic focus on EWS housing and urban infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

