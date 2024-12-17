Aditya College of Architecture: A Decade of Design Excellence and Innovation

Celebrating a decade of excellence, Aditya College of Architecture in Mumbai is a beacon for aspiring architects, renowned for its commitment to high-quality education since its inception in 2013. The institution has consistently ranked as No. 1 architecture college in the city from 2018 to 2023, as per the Times Top Institutes survey.

Accredited with ISO 20001, and affiliated with the Council of Architecture and the University of Mumbai, the college prides itself on providing a holistic learning experience. Its infrastructure includes air-conditioned classrooms, a spacious atrium, and state-of-the-art facilities, creating a conducive environment for creativity and innovation.

In alignment with NEP 2020, the college offers various design-intense courses under its Centre for Excellence, achieving a 100% pass rate. Its annual International Design Competition and Conference enable global exchange of ideas. Moreover, industry experts routinely engage with students through workshops and seminars, bridging academia with real-world practices.

The college's commitment to social responsibility is evident through its environmental initiatives and community projects. Student achievements in district-level design competitions further underscore Aditya College's role in nurturing creative talent. It remains a nucleus for developing future-ready architects with a keen focus on technology and innovation.

