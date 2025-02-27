President Murmu's Inspiring Visit: From Design Innovations to Nature's Wonders
President Droupadi Murmu visited Ahmedabad for the NID and NFSU convocations, received by top state officials. She toured Sardar Sarovar Dam, an engineering marvel, learning about its pivotal role. Her visit concluded at Jungle Safari Park, discovering diverse wildlife, and engaging with local officials.
President Droupadi Murmu touched down in Ahmedabad, greeted with enthusiasm by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, as she embarked on her tour to attend convocations at the National Institute of Design (NID) and the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU).
Welcoming her at the airport were notable figures including Protocol Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, Ahmedabad City Mayor Pratibha Jain, and State Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi among others. President Murmu's agenda in Gujarat included a visit to the Sardar Sarovar Dam, acclaimed for its engineering brilliance, where she gained insights into its construction challenges and benefits.
The President also explored the Jungle Safari Park at Ekta Nagar, Narmada district, where she encountered varied wildlife, including the Bengal tiger and Asiatic lion. Her visit was marked by informative sessions with park officials, underscoring the state's efforts in conservation and education.
