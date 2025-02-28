India's Design Innovation: A Catalyst for Growth and Global Influence

Design is more than just aesthetics; it is a force of innovation that shapes India's legacy and drives the nation’s development. Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, underscored this perspective during his address at the 44th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Design (NID) on Thursday, February 27, 2025. He emphasized that the new graduates will act as a vital bridge between India's rich heritage and its promising future.

The grand event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, and Minister of State for Commerce & Industries, Shri Jitin Prasada, alongside members of the NID Governing Council.

Design in India: A Vision for Global Impact

Minister Goyal reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ for the world, highlighting that the newly conferred graduates are poised to turn this aspiration into reality. He stressed that as problem-solvers, innovators, and designers, these young minds will not only transform India’s industries but also leave a global footprint.

“You will be the architects of the world—the world is waiting for you,” he proclaimed, urging graduates to embrace their role in shaping the future.

Design: The Foundation of India’s Future

Emphasizing the growing importance of design across diverse sectors, Minister Goyal cited examples ranging from space exploration to semiconductor technology. He noted that the success of the Chandrayaan space mission began with a robust design framework, demonstrating India’s capability to lead in high-tech innovations.

India’s design prowess, he asserted, will make its mark in industries such as audio-visual technology, gaming, sustainability, and even toy manufacturing. With vast possibilities, he urged graduates to spearhead new ideas and disruptive innovations that will cater to the needs of 140 crore citizens.

Empowering Future Innovators

“Inclusive growth and development are our country’s strength and commitment. Create, disrupt, and leave an indelible mark in the world with your talent and capabilities,” Minister Goyal encouraged the graduates.

The 44th Convocation Ceremony saw 430 students across various disciplines receiving their degrees from the National Institute of Design, marking the beginning of their journey as pioneers of India’s design-driven transformation.