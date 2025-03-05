Left Menu

Gujarat's Semiconductor Ambition: Driving Global Industry Connections

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced at the 'Gujarat SemiConnect Conference' that Gujarat aims to become a major hub in the global semiconductor demand-supply chain. With strategic policies and infrastructure, the state is poised to attract significant investment and innovation in the semiconductor sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:40 IST
Gujarat is poised to take on a crucial role in the global semiconductor industry, as stated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference at Mahatma Mandir.

Gujarat is the first Indian state to introduce a semiconductor policy, aiming to attract investment in this rapidly growing sector. Eight MoUs were signed at the event, emphasizing the state government's commitment to fostering a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Officials at the three-day event underscored its purpose of drawing investments, showcasing Gujarat's potential as a frontrunner for the semiconductor industry, and integrating local businesses into global value chains to drive innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

