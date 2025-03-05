Gujarat's Semiconductor Ambition: Driving Global Industry Connections

Gujarat is poised to take on a crucial role in the global semiconductor industry, as stated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the Gujarat SemiConnect Conference at Mahatma Mandir.

Gujarat is the first Indian state to introduce a semiconductor policy, aiming to attract investment in this rapidly growing sector. Eight MoUs were signed at the event, emphasizing the state government's commitment to fostering a robust semiconductor ecosystem.

Officials at the three-day event underscored its purpose of drawing investments, showcasing Gujarat's potential as a frontrunner for the semiconductor industry, and integrating local businesses into global value chains to drive innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)