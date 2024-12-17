Benepik Boosts Corporate Gifting with Innovative Solutions
During the festive season, corporate gifting in India surged by 27%, with Benepik witnessing a 200% increase in sales. Focusing on convenience and variety, Benepik helped businesses with multi-brand gift cards and electronics. Prioritizing eco-friendly options, they partnered with Indian D2C brands to boost their market presence.
The festive season this year marked a significant surge in corporate gifting across India, with demand seeing a 27% rise. Leading the charge, Benepik, a pioneer in rewards and corporate gifting, reported an impressive 200% increase in sales.
Benepik's seamless solutions offered a robust variety of multi-brand gift cards and electronics, keeping businesses within budget while providing impactful gifts. Their efforts included collaborations with local D2C brands, emphasizing eco-friendly choices to align with responsible business practices.
Benepik's emphasis on sustainability and customer loyalty drove their success, enabling brands to execute customized campaigns to engage with consumers. This strategic approach has placed Benepik at the forefront of the industry, targeting a revenue of INR 250 Cr for FY 24-25.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala's Pioneering Push Towards Eco-Friendly Future and Poverty Eradication
NHAI to Launch ₹1,000 Crore Green Bonds for Eco-Friendly Expressway
Assam Boosts Ethanol Production with Incentives Amid India's Eco-Friendly Fuel Drive
Yogi Adityanath Launches Modern Preparations for Eco-Friendly Mahakumbh 2025
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Ratapani Tiger Reserve Amidst Eco-Friendly Celebrations