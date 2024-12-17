Benepik Boosts Corporate Gifting with Innovative Solutions

The festive season this year marked a significant surge in corporate gifting across India, with demand seeing a 27% rise. Leading the charge, Benepik, a pioneer in rewards and corporate gifting, reported an impressive 200% increase in sales.

Benepik's seamless solutions offered a robust variety of multi-brand gift cards and electronics, keeping businesses within budget while providing impactful gifts. Their efforts included collaborations with local D2C brands, emphasizing eco-friendly choices to align with responsible business practices.

Benepik's emphasis on sustainability and customer loyalty drove their success, enabling brands to execute customized campaigns to engage with consumers. This strategic approach has placed Benepik at the forefront of the industry, targeting a revenue of INR 250 Cr for FY 24-25.

