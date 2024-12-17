CBIC Unveils New Initiatives to Enhance Taxpayer Experience and Boost Transparency

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has rolled out a series of initiatives designed to significantly enhance the taxpayer experience while promoting transparency, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday. At the forefront of these measures is a revamped Citizen's Charter, which lays out updated timelines and service standards for essential taxpayer services.

Spanning areas like Drawback, Import and Export of Air Cargo, and platforms such as CPGRAMS, the new Charter is a testament to service transparency and accountability, tailored to meet the growing needs of taxpayers. This aligns with the government's broader aim to bolster Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), showcasing an unwavering commitment to efficiency and responsiveness.

A notable feature introduced is the 'Ease of Doing Business' tab, an interactive platform inviting taxpayers to share suggestions directly, a concept born from insights gleaned from Chintan Shivir 2023. This initiative encourages active participation, fostering a collaborative environment where taxpayers contribute to refining tax procedures and policies, thereby shaping a streamlined and business-friendly tax regime.

The Citizen's Corner portal has been significantly enhanced to function as a comprehensive hub for tax-related information, empowering taxpayers with the necessary knowledge for self-compliance. This promotion of voluntary adherence to tax regulations is another stride towards a more informed taxpayer community.

Adding to the educational aspect, the CBIC has launched a digital archive that chronicles the history of indirect taxes in India. This platform features interactive menus and a wealth of resources like videos and webinars, offering a rich history of indirect taxes' role in India's economic development. By preserving this history, the initiative serves both as a tribute to CBIC's contributions and an educational tool for the public, emphasizing the pivotal role of indirect taxes in nation-building.

The Directorate General of Taxpayer Services (DGTS) spearheads these projects as part of a continuous effort by the government to streamline tax administration and cultivate a supportive business environment, according to the ministry's statement.

