Maruti Suzuki Aims for Ambitious Production Leap by 2030

Maruti Suzuki plans to double its production capacity from 2 million to 4 million units annually by 2030, marking a significant expansion in the global automotive landscape. The milestone reflects Maruti's drive to meet growing domestic and international demands, as well as its ambitious electric vehicle initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:36 IST
Maruti Suzuki Aims for Ambitious Production Leap by 2030
Rahul Bharti, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has unveiled a bold plan to double its production output from 2 million to 4 million units per year by 2030, according to a statement from Executive Director of Corporate Affairs, Rahul Bharti, on Wednesday.

The company's recent achievement of producing 2 million cars in a single year has set a new precedent in the Indian automobile sector, making it the first car manufacturer in India to hit this milestone within a calendar year. As noted by Bharti, Maruti Suzuki's growth trajectory, from zero to 2 million units since its inception 40 years ago, underscores its ability to meet burgeoning domestic and international market demands.

With plans to export between 7.5 and 8 lakh vehicles annually by 2030-31, up from the current 3 lakh, Maruti Suzuki also aims to make strides in the electric vehicle arena. The company is set to showcase its inaugural EV models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

