Icons Unite for a Night of Influence at Dubai's ELITE Gala

ELITE Magazine hosted its illustrious 'ELITE Most Influential' gala at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future, drawing a crowd of celebrities, entrepreneurs, and global leaders. The event, curated by Editor-in-Chief Puraskar Thadani, celebrated individuals shaping tomorrow's industries on an international stage.

BNW Developments, led by visionary entrepreneurs Vivek Oberoi and Ankur Aggarwal, played a pivotal role as the event's title sponsor. Their dedication to sustainability and luxury was echoed throughout the evening, solidifying their status in transformative real estate innovation.

Adding prestige to the gala, luxury watch giant Jacob & Co. showcased its exquisite collections, enhancing the event's timeless allure. Honorees received awards for their exemplary contributions in leadership and global influence, marking a memorable night of celebration and vision.

