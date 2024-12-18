Left Menu

Icons Unite for a Night of Influence at Dubai's ELITE Gala

ELITE Magazine's 'ELITE Most Influential' gala in Dubai celebrated global leaders, including tech pioneer Sabeer Bhatia and hospitality mogul Suresh Nanda, in a night of luxury and vision. Sponsored by BNW Developments, the event highlighted innovation and leadership at the futuristic Museum of the Future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:11 IST
BNW Developments Presents ELITE Magazine's "ELITE Most Influential" at the Iconic Museum of the Future, Dubai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

ELITE Magazine hosted its illustrious 'ELITE Most Influential' gala at Dubai's iconic Museum of the Future, drawing a crowd of celebrities, entrepreneurs, and global leaders. The event, curated by Editor-in-Chief Puraskar Thadani, celebrated individuals shaping tomorrow's industries on an international stage.

BNW Developments, led by visionary entrepreneurs Vivek Oberoi and Ankur Aggarwal, played a pivotal role as the event's title sponsor. Their dedication to sustainability and luxury was echoed throughout the evening, solidifying their status in transformative real estate innovation.

Adding prestige to the gala, luxury watch giant Jacob & Co. showcased its exquisite collections, enhancing the event's timeless allure. Honorees received awards for their exemplary contributions in leadership and global influence, marking a memorable night of celebration and vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

