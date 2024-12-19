Left Menu

Karnataka Govt. Eyes Major Metro Expansion

The Karnataka government, led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, is considering an extension of Bengaluru Metro Rail to Hoskote, Nelamangala, and Bidadi. This initiative aims to ease traffic congestion and accommodate the daily commute of thousands of people to Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 19-12-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 00:10 IST
The Karnataka government has unveiled plans to potentially expand the Bengaluru Metro Rail network, aiming to extend it to Hoskote, Nelamangala, and Bidadi. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar made this announcement in light of escalating traffic issues reported in these regions.

During a session in the Karnataka Assembly, Shivakumar addressed a question from MLA Sharath Bache Gowda regarding severe congestion on the Old Madras Road stretching from KR Puram to Hoskote. He assured the assembly that a detailed survey was underway to assess the feasibility and logistics of the metro extension.

Shivakumar highlighted the dire need for improved transport solutions, noting that 10,000 individuals commute daily from Kolar to Bengaluru. Both the state government and Namma Metro are now earnestly considering the proposed expansions to better serve the commuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

