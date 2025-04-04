Left Menu

Epic Space Adventure: First Polar Orbit by Space Tourists

Four space tourists returned after a groundbreaking polar orbit trip funded by Bitcoin investor Chun Wang. The journey aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule marked the first human spaceflight to circle the globe above the poles. They conducted experiments, including the first medical X-rays in space.

04-04-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four space tourists have made history by becoming the first to orbit both the north and south poles, successfully completing their journey with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on Friday. This privately funded voyage was led by Bitcoin investor Chun Wang and took place aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

The mission, significant for its unique polar trajectory and the first Pacific splashdown in five decades, saw Wang and his fellow passengers—Norwegian filmmaker Jannicke Mikkelsen, German robotics researcher Rabea Rogge, and Australian polar guide Eric Philips—exploring breathtaking views through a specially outfitted domed window.

Alongside capturing stunning visuals, the crew conducted crucial scientific experiments, including the first medical X-rays taken in space. SpaceX's decision to switch splashdown sites from Florida to the Pacific was for safety considerations, ensuring debris falls harmlessly into the ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)

