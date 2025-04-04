PM Modi Leads India’s Strong Initiatives at 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today participated in the 6th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit held in Thailand, which is currently serving as the chair of the group. With the theme “BIMSTEC: Prosperous, Resilient, and Open,” the summit sought to highlight the priorities of the region’s leaders and the aspirations of the people across the BIMSTEC region, alongside the group’s collective efforts to ensure growth and stability amidst global uncertainties.

The Summit opened with Prime Minister Modi expressing heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of lives due to the recent earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand, underscoring the importance of solidarity in such challenging times. He acknowledged the leadership of Thailand's Prime Minister Shinawatra, praising the successful navigation of the group during Thailand’s chairmanship.

In his address, the Indian Prime Minister emphasized the pivotal role of BIMSTEC as a bridge connecting South Asia and Southeast Asia, noting its growing significance as a platform for fostering regional cooperation, coordination, and mutual progress. Modi also called for further strengthening the group’s institutional framework and capacity to better address the evolving challenges faced by the region.

As part of his commitment to fostering deeper collaboration within BIMSTEC, Prime Minister Modi announced several India-led initiatives aimed at capacity building and institutional development across the region. Key initiatives included:

BIMSTEC Centres of Excellence in India: These centers will focus on crucial areas such as Disaster Management, Sustainable Maritime Transport, Traditional Medicine, and Research and Training in Agriculture. BODHI Programme: Standing for “BIMSTEC for Organized Development of Human Resource Infrastructure,” the programme will offer training and scholarships to a diverse range of individuals including professionals, students, researchers, diplomats, and other key stakeholders. Digital Public Infrastructure Study: Prime Minister Modi offered India’s support in conducting a pilot study to assess the regional needs in Digital Public Infrastructure. Cancer Care Capacity Building: A regional programme to enhance the capacity of healthcare professionals and institutions in the field of cancer care. BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce and Annual Business Summit: Modi proposed the establishment of a BIMSTEC Chamber of Commerce, alongside the organization of a BIMSTEC Business Summit every year in India, aimed at fostering regional economic integration.

Further reinforcing India’s commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties within the BIMSTEC region, Prime Minister Modi outlined several cultural and youth-oriented initiatives. These initiatives are designed to foster deeper connections among the youth and promote cultural exchange:

BIMSTEC Athletics Meet : To be hosted by India later this year, the event will serve as a platform to promote sporting excellence across the region.

BIMSTEC Games in 2027 : India will host the inaugural BIMSTEC Games to coincide with the group’s 30th anniversary, marking a significant milestone for the regional cooperation initiative.

BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival : India will also host a festival showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditional music of the BIMSTEC nations.

Young Leaders’ Summit : This new initiative will bring together young leaders from across the region to discuss and deliberate on shared challenges and opportunities for growth.

Hackathon and Young Professional Visitors Programme: These will engage the youth in innovative problem-solving and provide exposure to the broader regional dynamics, encouraging knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Additionally, the 6th BIMSTEC Summit concluded with several key outcomes:

Summit Declaration: The leaders adopted a comprehensive Summit Declaration outlining the group’s collective priorities and commitments to regional cooperation. BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030: A document laying out a roadmap for the collective prosperity of the region through enhanced cooperation in various sectors. BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement: The signing of this agreement facilitates national treatment and assistance to vessels, crew, and cargo, along with mutual recognition of certificates/documents and the establishment of a dispute settlement mechanism to ensure smoother maritime trade and cooperation. Report of the BIMSTEC Eminent Persons Group: This report, presented during the summit, includes recommendations for the future direction of BIMSTEC, focusing on enhancing institutional capacity and regional integration.

The Summit underscored the need for greater collaboration among BIMSTEC members to tackle the evolving challenges of the 21st century, from economic development to disaster management, and reaffirmed the group’s collective aspiration to build a prosperous, resilient, and open region. The initiatives announced by Prime Minister Modi reflect India’s unwavering commitment to strengthening regional ties and driving collaborative progress within the BIMSTEC framework.