American Airlines Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with Black Passengers

American Airlines has reached a settlement in a race discrimination lawsuit involving three Black passengers removed from a flight at the behest of white flight attendants, according to court documents released Thursday.

The agreement's specifics remain confidential, but the plaintiffs' attorneys revealed that it includes American's pledge to take steps to prevent future incidents of racial discrimination. The lawsuit was filed after three of the plaintiffs, along with five other Black men, were taken off a New York-bound flight originating from Phoenix, following complaints about a passenger with offensive body odor.

The removed passengers refuted the accusations, categorizing the event as distressing and humiliating. The airline, which faced allegations of infringing Civil War-era laws against race discrimination in contracts, reportedly dismissed the flight attendants involved. The NAACP had previously issued a travel advisory against American Airlines in 2017 over similar accusations, which was later rescinded after policy changes by the airline.

(With inputs from agencies.)