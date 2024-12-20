Left Menu

TSA Warns of Potential Airport Delays Amid Government Shutdown

The TSA warns that a prolonged U.S. government shutdown could cause longer airport wait times. While 59,000 of 62,000 TSA employees are deemed essential and will work without pay, the pressure of screening 40 million passengers over the holidays raises concerns about delays.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued a warning about the potential for longer wait times at airports if the current U.S. government shutdown continues. As of Thursday, TSA announced that while it has 62,000 employees, 59,000 of them are considered essential personnel and would continue to work without pay during the shutdown.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske took to social media to share that, despite their readiness to manage high traveler volumes and maintain safe travel, an extended shutdown could still lead to increased wait times at airport security checkpoints.

The agency is preparing for an unprecedented influx of 40 million passengers during the holiday season, a challenge likely to exacerbate any operational strains caused by the lack of government funding.

