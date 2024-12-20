Left Menu

Global Markets Rattle as U.S. Inflation Looms and Dollar Soars

Asian stocks hit new lows as investors await critical U.S. inflation data. The dollar reached a two-year high, and policy uncertainties in Trump's administration add to market tensions. Central banks globally are holding rates steady amidst fluctuating yield and currency values. Commodities are also affected by these economic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 11:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 11:14 IST
Global Markets Rattle as U.S. Inflation Looms and Dollar Soars
Representative Image Image Credit:

Asian markets plunged to a three-month low on Friday, anxiously anticipating crucial U.S. inflation figures that could either alleviate or exacerbate existing inflation worries. The dollar soared to a two-year high, inflicting pressure on European markets, and further sliding Nasdaq and S&P futures.

The much-scrutinized U.S. inflation tracker, Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, is forecasted to show a monthly rise of 0.2% for November. This has led to speculation that any rise beyond this might dampen hopes for U.S. policy easements in the upcoming year. Political rifts within President-elect Trump's Republican Party further contribute to the uncertainty.

Trump's economic strategies, including tariffs and significant spending, have influenced the Federal Reserve's cautious stance on easing policy next year. This outlook has driven Treasury market rates higher, while inflation concerns take a toll on commodities as the dollar maintains its upward trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024