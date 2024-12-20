Left Menu

India's Pioneering Offshore Minerals Auction Kicks Off in Gujarat

The Ministry of Mines is organizing a roadshow in Porbandar, Gujarat, to publicize India's first e-auction of offshore mineral blocks. The event highlights opportunities within India's EEZ, featuring presentations by SBICAPS, MSTC, and GSI, and marks a new era in the nation's mineral exploration efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:30 IST
Ministry of Mines (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Ministry of Mines is preparing to hold a pivotal roadshow in Porbandar, Gujarat, this Saturday, spotlighting the country's inaugural e-auction of offshore mineral blocks. This groundbreaking move aims to tap into the profound undersea mineral wealth located within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, VL Kantha Rao, will preside over the event, with the attendance of Commissioner of Geology and Mines, Gujarat, Dhaval Patel, alongside notable industry leaders. A statement released on Friday indicated the participation of leading companies from the mining, cement, and infrastructure sectors.

Key presentations from SBICAPS, MSTC, and the Geological Survey of India (GSI) will form the core of the roadshow. SBICAPS will elucidate the auction procedure, detailing timelines, tender terms, and participant requirements, while MSTC will showcase the cutting-edge e-auction platform that ensures transparency and efficiency in the bidding process.

GSI will deliver a comprehensive technical briefing on the mineral prospects of the offshore blocks, specifically highlighting the three lime-mud-rich blocks identified off Gujarat's coast—blocks which offer substantial opportunities for the local cement and construction industries.

This roadshow builds upon the launch of India's initial tranche of e-auction for offshore mineral blocks by Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, slated for November 28, 2024. The tranche includes a total of 13 mineral blocks, such as three in Gujarat, three sand blocks in Kerala, and seven blocks rich in polymetallic nodules and crusts situated in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

This initiative comes in the wake of amendments made to the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, in August 2023, marking a shift towards a more transparent and competitive auction system. This policy is set to attract substantial investments and simplify exploration processes for resources like polymetallic nodules, lime-mud, and construction sand.

The MSTC auction platform provides full details of the auction process, terms, and identified mineral blocks at https://www.mstcecommerce.com/auctionhome/mlcln/. The Ministry of Mines is extending an invitation to industry stakeholders to engage in this transformative event and seize unparalleled opportunities in offshore mineral exploration. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

