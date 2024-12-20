Left Menu

Heroic CISF Rescue Off Mumbai Coast

A tourist ferry sank off Mumbai's coast, sparking panic among parents. CISF marine commandos, including constable Amol Savant, conducted a rescue operation, saving around 50-60 people, including children. Aided by a foreign couple, they administered CPR and collected essentials, displaying exceptional bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An ill-fated tourist ferry began sinking off Mumbai's coast, causing panic among onboard parents who considered tossing their children into the sea. However, a team of CISF marine commandos quickly intervened, offering reassurance and saving all passengers.

CISF constable Amol Savant, along with two colleagues, became the first responders to the emergency. Their patrol boat reached the accident site in the 'golden hour,' ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable, including children. In total, they managed to rescue about 50-60 people.

The team, trained in marine operations, received additional support from a foreign couple who administered CPR. The CISF personnel's bravery and professionalism in the face of the crisis have earned them recommendations for recognition and accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

