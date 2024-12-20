Left Menu

Russian Central Bank Surprises with Interest Rate Hold Amid Economic Pressures

The Russian central bank unexpectedly maintained its key interest rate at 21%, against market predictions of a hike. The decision reflects recent tightening that has positioned inflation to fall towards its target, amid economic strains from the Ukraine conflict and geopolitical pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, the Russian central bank kept its key interest rate at 21% on Friday, contrary to market predictions expecting a two-point increase. This decision came amidst a backdrop of economic challenges stemming from the militarization of the economy due to Ukraine's conflict. President Vladimir Putin had previously called for a 'balanced' decision from the bank.

Despite complaints from business leaders about soaring rates stifling investment, only four of 27 economists in a Reuters poll had anticipated such a hold. The central bank's statement highlighted recent tightening of monetary conditions as essential for returning inflation to the target rate while slowing lending and dampening demand.

Currently, inflation rates stand at 9.5%, significantly above the 4% target. However, the bank plans to reassess potential rate hikes in its next meeting, confident that the current high rates already cool credit activity. Analysts noted pressure from business and government, although Governor Elvira Nabiullina emphasized decisions are based on situational assessments and forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

