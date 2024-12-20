Left Menu

Spectrum Surge: Railways' Safety Amplified with New 700 MHz Allocation

Telecom regulator Trai has recommended allocating an additional 5 MHz of spectrum in the 700 MHz band to Indian Railways for passenger safety applications. This allocation, intended for captive usage, will enhance safety systems across rail networks, and reduce reliance on extensive cell tower installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has put forward a significant recommendation to bolster passenger safety on India's railways. On Friday, Trai proposed that the only remaining 5 MHz chunk in the premium 700 MHz spectrum band should be assigned to Indian Railways for use in its safety and security applications.

This recommendation comes with a notable financial aspect; the authority suggests that Indian Railways will face considerably lesser charges compared to commercial rates, encouraging cost-effective implementation. The vast area coverage of the 700 MHz band, capable of spanning 6-10 km, makes it an ideal fit for extensive railway networks, minimizing the need for additional cell towers.

The recommendation by Trai aligns with previous actions, such as the allocation of spectrum to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors. Trai emphasizes efficient spectrum utilization while taking back spectrum in other bands upon full implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

