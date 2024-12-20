Left Menu

Cabinet Boosts Copra MSP to Propel Agriculture

The government has raised the minimum support price for copra, increasing it by Rs 420 to reach Rs 12,100 per quintal. This significant move, estimated to cost Rs 855 crore, was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:24 IST
  • India

In a significant policy move, the government announced a substantial increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for copra, with an adjustment of up to Rs 420, reaching Rs 12,100 per quintal for the year 2025. The decision, slated to cost Rs 855 crore, was formalized by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The adjustment sees the MSP for 'milling copra' rise by Rs 420 to Rs 11,582 per quintal. Meanwhile, 'ball copra' experiences a Rs 100 hike, setting the new MSP at Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025. This was confirmed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a press briefing.

Ensuring effective procurement, cooperative bodies Nafed and NCCF have been designated as the central nodal agencies responsible for copra acquisition, aiming to bolster support for farmers amid changing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

