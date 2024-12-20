Volkswagen Nears Critical Deal Amid Labour Unrest

Volkswagen is on the brink of a significant deal with labour representatives after its lengthiest wage and job negotiations. The conclusion, still uncertain, is crucial as the automotive titan attempts to implement cost-cutting measures to counter competitive threats from Chinese manufacturers and dwindling European demand.

Strikes have escalated, with 100,000 workers protesting against proposed pay cuts and possible plant closures in Germany. While a draft proposal is in sight, approval remains pending from both the company's board and worker commissions.

Amid political pressures, Germany's economic woes are factoring into the talks, with potential job losses looming over Volkswagen's future strategies. Unions remain steadfast, exerting substantial influence over the company's operational decisions during this tumultuous period.

