Tragedy at Sea: Navy Craft Collision Sparks Probe and Legal Actions

A tragic incident unfolded off Mumbai’s coast as a Navy craft collided with a passenger ferry, 'Neel Kamal,' last week. The accident resulted in 14 fatalities, including a 43-year-old man whose body was recently recovered, marking one of the most severe maritime disasters in the area.

The search for a missing seven-year-old boy continued over the weekend with naval boats and helicopters participating in a comprehensive search and rescue (SAR) operation. Meanwhile, authorities have launched a probe into the incident, focusing on potential negligence and safety violations.

Document reviews revealed the ferry was overloaded, carrying more passengers than permitted by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB). The driver of the Navy craft faces legal charges, including negligence and endangerment. The tragedy has prompted the MMB to cancel the ferry's license amid ongoing investigative efforts.

