Bus Tragedy: Students' Journey to Kushinagar Turns Chaotic

In a distressing turn of events, a bus carrying students and teachers from a Bihar-based coaching institute overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, resulting in injuries to 11 individuals, authorities said. The accident unfolded on Sunday near the Turkpatti police station on NH-28.

Police sources revealed that a speeding truck tried to overtake the ill-fated bus, leading it to strike a highway divider and subsequently overturn into a ditch. The bus was en route with 43 occupants, including students and teachers from a Siwan district coaching institute, heading towards the revered Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha.

Medical personnel treated the injured at Fazilnagar Community Health Centre, with one student, suffering from a leg fracture, referred to the district hospital for further care. Kushinagar District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj conducted a hospital visit to oversee recovery efforts for the injured students.

(With inputs from agencies.)