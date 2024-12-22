Left Menu

Bus Tragedy: Students' Journey to Kushinagar Turns Chaotic

A bus carrying students and teachers from a coaching institute in Bihar overturned in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, injuring 11, including one girl with a leg fracture. The incident was caused by a truck's sudden overtaking maneuver. Injured students received medical attention at local health facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-12-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing turn of events, a bus carrying students and teachers from a Bihar-based coaching institute overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, resulting in injuries to 11 individuals, authorities said. The accident unfolded on Sunday near the Turkpatti police station on NH-28.

Police sources revealed that a speeding truck tried to overtake the ill-fated bus, leading it to strike a highway divider and subsequently overturn into a ditch. The bus was en route with 43 occupants, including students and teachers from a Siwan district coaching institute, heading towards the revered Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha.

Medical personnel treated the injured at Fazilnagar Community Health Centre, with one student, suffering from a leg fracture, referred to the district hospital for further care. Kushinagar District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj conducted a hospital visit to oversee recovery efforts for the injured students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

