Bus Tragedy: Students' Journey to Kushinagar Turns Chaotic
A bus carrying students and teachers from a coaching institute in Bihar overturned in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, injuring 11, including one girl with a leg fracture. The incident was caused by a truck's sudden overtaking maneuver. Injured students received medical attention at local health facilities.
In a distressing turn of events, a bus carrying students and teachers from a Bihar-based coaching institute overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, resulting in injuries to 11 individuals, authorities said. The accident unfolded on Sunday near the Turkpatti police station on NH-28.
Police sources revealed that a speeding truck tried to overtake the ill-fated bus, leading it to strike a highway divider and subsequently overturn into a ditch. The bus was en route with 43 occupants, including students and teachers from a Siwan district coaching institute, heading towards the revered Mahaparinirvana site of Lord Buddha.
Medical personnel treated the injured at Fazilnagar Community Health Centre, with one student, suffering from a leg fracture, referred to the district hospital for further care. Kushinagar District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj conducted a hospital visit to oversee recovery efforts for the injured students.
