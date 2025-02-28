Tragic Road Incident Claims Two Lives in Noida
Two men tragically lost their lives in Noida when their motorcycle was struck by a dumper on their way to Ghaziabad. The victims, toy factory workers, were identified as Amit Kumar and Santosh. The police are investigating the accident that occurred near Achheja village, Badalpur.
A tragic road accident in Noida claimed the lives of two men, police reported on Friday. The victims, Amit Kumar and Santosh, were riding a motorcycle to Ghaziabad when they were hit by a dumper near Achheja village in Badalpur.
The men, employed at a toy manufacturing company, were returning from delivering toys to a showroom in Bulandshahr. Santosh died at the scene, while Amit Kumar succumbed to his injuries at a Greater Noida hospital.
The police have launched an investigation and registered a case, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain further details.
