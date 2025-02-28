Left Menu

Tragic Road Incident Claims Two Lives in Noida

Two men tragically lost their lives in Noida when their motorcycle was struck by a dumper on their way to Ghaziabad. The victims, toy factory workers, were identified as Amit Kumar and Santosh. The police are investigating the accident that occurred near Achheja village, Badalpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:46 IST
Tragic Road Incident Claims Two Lives in Noida
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Noida claimed the lives of two men, police reported on Friday. The victims, Amit Kumar and Santosh, were riding a motorcycle to Ghaziabad when they were hit by a dumper near Achheja village in Badalpur.

The men, employed at a toy manufacturing company, were returning from delivering toys to a showroom in Bulandshahr. Santosh died at the scene, while Amit Kumar succumbed to his injuries at a Greater Noida hospital.

The police have launched an investigation and registered a case, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025