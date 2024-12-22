Left Menu

Mid-Air Scuffle: Air India Trip Turns Turbulent Over Armrest Tussle

Two passengers on an Air India flight from Copenhagen to Delhi engaged in a physical altercation over armrest space just before the aircraft landed. Though initially pacified by the cabin crew, tensions flared when retrieving their baggage. Authorities later reported that the dispute was resolved amicably.

Updated: 22-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:13 IST
Two passengers on an Air India flight from Copenhagen to Delhi engaged in a physical altercation over armrest space shortly before landing. The incident occurred as the cabin crew served meals, escalating from a simple disagreement to a heated exchange.

The aircraft touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 7:35 am. Although initially settled by relocating one passenger, tensions flared again when the passenger returned to his original seat to retrieve belongings.

Air India confirmed the confrontation but emphasized that the passengers resolved their differences amicably before departing the airport, even shaking hands in a sign of reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

