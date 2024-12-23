Left Menu

Tragic Nelamangala Accident: A Survivor's Perspective

A truck accident in Nelamangala resulted in six fatalities. The driver, hospitalised with injuries, claims a car's sudden brake forced him to swerve, leading to the crash. A police investigation is underway, led by a Deputy Superintendent, scrutinizing CCTV footage and focusing on road safety factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A truck accident in Nelamangala resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals. The driver, who survived with injuries, reported that he was forced to swerve to avoid a car ahead, resulting in the collision.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, to determine the cause of the accident and are reviewing CCTV footage from the accident site. Concerns over road safety are also at the forefront of the investigation.

The truck driver from Jharkhand, named Arif, stated that an unexpected brake by the car in front caused him to lose control, eventually leading to the vehicle toppling and the subsequent fatalities.

