Tragic Nelamangala Accident: A Survivor's Perspective

A truck accident in Nelamangala resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals. The driver, who survived with injuries, reported that he was forced to swerve to avoid a car ahead, resulting in the collision.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, to determine the cause of the accident and are reviewing CCTV footage from the accident site. Concerns over road safety are also at the forefront of the investigation.

The truck driver from Jharkhand, named Arif, stated that an unexpected brake by the car in front caused him to lose control, eventually leading to the vehicle toppling and the subsequent fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)