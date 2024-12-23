Left Menu

Honda and Nissan Merge: Creating Automotive Powerhouse

Honda and Nissan announced a merger, forming the world's third-largest automaker by sales. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding, and Mitsubishi Motors will join discussions to integrate their businesses.

Updated: 23-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a bold move to reshape the automotive industry, Japanese giants Honda and Nissan have announced a planned merger, creating the world's third-largest automaker by sales.

The announcement comes after both companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, signaling a significant step towards collaboration.

Nissan's smaller alliance member, Mitsubishi Motors, has also agreed to participate in talks to further integrate their businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

