Honda and Nissan Merge: Creating Automotive Powerhouse
Honda and Nissan announced a merger, forming the world's third-largest automaker by sales. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding, and Mitsubishi Motors will join discussions to integrate their businesses.
In a bold move to reshape the automotive industry, Japanese giants Honda and Nissan have announced a planned merger, creating the world's third-largest automaker by sales.
The announcement comes after both companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, signaling a significant step towards collaboration.
Nissan's smaller alliance member, Mitsubishi Motors, has also agreed to participate in talks to further integrate their businesses.
