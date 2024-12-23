Markets Gain as Wall Street Awaits Economic Easing
U.S. stock futures showed positive movement on Monday, buoyed by hopes for policy easing and relief from averted government shutdown. Despite challenges in European markets and political turmoil in Germany and France, the U.S. economy remains robust, supporting stocks, including S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
U.S. stock futures rose on Monday, suggesting a positive start on Wall Street, as recent inflation data inspires hopes for economic policy easing in the coming year. Washington's success in avoiding a government shutdown also provided market relief.
This week's economic calendar is less dense, lacking Federal Reserve speeches and significant U.S. data releases. Nevertheless, market dynamics remain largely unchanged, with a strong U.S. economy and higher bond yields bolstering the dollar while weighing on commodities and gold prices.
In European markets, investors turn to U.S. equities amid euro zone economic concerns and trade tensions. Despite political instability in Germany and France, the U.S. demonstrates economic resilience, as evidenced by growing employment and business activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
