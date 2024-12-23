Left Menu

Nordstrom Goes Private: Family and Mexican Retailer Seal $6.25 Billion Deal

Century-old department store Nordstrom has announced an agreement to go private in a $6.25 billion acquisition by Nordstrom family members and a Mexican retail group. Shareholders will receive a 42% premium on their shares. The board approved the deal, with Nordstrom family members recusing from the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:34 IST
Nordstrom Goes Private: Family and Mexican Retailer Seal $6.25 Billion Deal

The iconic Nordstrom department store, a fixture in retail for over a century, is set to go private following a $6.25 billion acquisition. This pivotal agreement involves key Nordstrom family members and a noted Mexican retail group.

As part of the acquisition, Nordstrom shareholders are promised a notable $24.25 in cash per share, a substantial 42% premium based on the stock's value as of March 18, when initial reports of the potential transaction emerged.

The company's board of directors, unanimously approving the acquisition, noted that family members Erik and Pete Nordstrom abstained from voting. This strategic move will ultimately see the Nordstrom family securing a majority stake post-transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024