Tragedy Strikes Brazil with Bridge Collapse, Bus Crash, and Plane Disaster

In a devastating weekend for Brazil, a bridge collapse in the north has led to tragic loss of life and complicated rescue operations. At least two individuals are confirmed dead with twelve others missing after the Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira bridge crumbled while vehicles were crossing.

Further hampering rescue efforts is a sulfuric acid spill from a truck that plunged into the Tocantins River with the bridge. Local police, alongside Brazil's road department, have launched investigations into the accident that left eight vehicles unaccounted for.

Adding to the string of disasters, a bus crash in Minas Gerais and a small plane accident in Gramado have collectively led to a rising death toll throughout the country, marking a weekend of national disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)