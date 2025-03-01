Tragic Bus Crash Casts Shadow Over Bolivian Carnival
A tragic crash involving two buses in Bolivia's Potosi region resulted in at least 33 fatalities and multiple injuries. The accident occurred early Saturday near the city of Uyuni. Authorities are investigating the incident, which overshadowed a local carnival celebration.
A devastating collision between two buses in Bolivia's western Potosi region claimed the lives of at least 33 people, with several others injured, according to police and local officials on Saturday.
The tragic accident took place early in the morning on the road between Uyuni and Colchani. One of the buses was en route to a carnival festival when the collision happened. "There has been a fatal accident, and it has left us with around 33 confirmed fatalities already," stated Osmar Salvatierra, a municipal official from Uyuni, in statements to local media.
Authorities are on-site to investigate further and have promised a comprehensive report to unravel the circumstances leading to the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
