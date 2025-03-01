Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash Casts Shadow Over Bolivian Carnival

A tragic crash involving two buses in Bolivia's Potosi region resulted in at least 33 fatalities and multiple injuries. The accident occurred early Saturday near the city of Uyuni. Authorities are investigating the incident, which overshadowed a local carnival celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:35 IST
Tragic Bus Crash Casts Shadow Over Bolivian Carnival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating collision between two buses in Bolivia's western Potosi region claimed the lives of at least 33 people, with several others injured, according to police and local officials on Saturday.

The tragic accident took place early in the morning on the road between Uyuni and Colchani. One of the buses was en route to a carnival festival when the collision happened. "There has been a fatal accident, and it has left us with around 33 confirmed fatalities already," stated Osmar Salvatierra, a municipal official from Uyuni, in statements to local media.

Authorities are on-site to investigate further and have promised a comprehensive report to unravel the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025