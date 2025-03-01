Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Bolivia: Bus Crash Claims 37 Lives

A fatal crash in Bolivia between two buses resulted in at least 37 deaths and numerous injuries. The accident occurred early morning near Potosi when one bus swerved into oncoming traffic. Authorities are identifying victims and investigating the possible role of speeding in the collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:12 IST
Tragic Collision in Bolivia: Bus Crash Claims 37 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating bus crash in Bolivia's Potosi region has claimed the lives of at least 37 individuals, while injuring many others, local authorities confirmed. The tragic incident transpired during the early hours on the road linking Uyuni and Colchani.

Officials from the Potosi Departmental Police Command reported 39 survivors hospitalized across four medical facilities in Uyuni. Efforts to identify victims are ongoing.

Preliminary investigations suggest speeding as a contributing factor, as one bus reportedly veered into the opposite lane, leading to the fatal collision. Rescue operations involved lifting overturned vehicles and recovering bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025