Tragic Collision in Bolivia: Bus Crash Claims 37 Lives
A fatal crash in Bolivia between two buses resulted in at least 37 deaths and numerous injuries. The accident occurred early morning near Potosi when one bus swerved into oncoming traffic. Authorities are identifying victims and investigating the possible role of speeding in the collision.
A devastating bus crash in Bolivia's Potosi region has claimed the lives of at least 37 individuals, while injuring many others, local authorities confirmed. The tragic incident transpired during the early hours on the road linking Uyuni and Colchani.
Officials from the Potosi Departmental Police Command reported 39 survivors hospitalized across four medical facilities in Uyuni. Efforts to identify victims are ongoing.
Preliminary investigations suggest speeding as a contributing factor, as one bus reportedly veered into the opposite lane, leading to the fatal collision. Rescue operations involved lifting overturned vehicles and recovering bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
