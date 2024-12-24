Indian Filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's 'The Zebras' Enters Oscars Race

Renowned Indian filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's feature film, 'The Zebras,' has officially entered the Oscars, competing in major categories. The film emerged as an independent contender from the United States following a successful Oscar-qualifying run in Los Angeles.

Set in a near-future society grappling with the reach of artificial intelligence, 'The Zebras' delves into the emotional and philosophical intersections between humanity and technology. With critically acclaimed performances by Sharib Hashmi, Priyanka Sarkar, and Usha Banerjee, the film resonates with audiences and critics for its compelling storytelling and innovative cinematic approach.

Reflecting on the Oscars journey, Aneek Chaudhuri remarked, 'The Zebras reflects the times we live in, blurring lines between humans and machines. Our Oscar nomination underscores the dedication of the entire team, challenging us to ponder the essence of humanity in the age of AI.' Critics praise its rich narrative and dynamic performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)