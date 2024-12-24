Left Menu

Indian Filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's 'The Zebras' Enters Oscars Race

Aneek Chaudhuri's thought-provoking film 'The Zebras' enters the Oscars, vying for top honors across main categories. Set against a futuristic backdrop of AI influence, the movie's rich narrative and powerful performances underscore the human-tech intersection, earning critical acclaim globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 11:30 IST
Indian Filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's 'The Zebras' Enters Oscars Race
'The Zebras' by Aneek Chaudhuri Makes Its Mark in the Oscars Main Categories. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian filmmaker Aneek Chaudhuri's feature film, 'The Zebras,' has officially entered the Oscars, competing in major categories. The film emerged as an independent contender from the United States following a successful Oscar-qualifying run in Los Angeles.

Set in a near-future society grappling with the reach of artificial intelligence, 'The Zebras' delves into the emotional and philosophical intersections between humanity and technology. With critically acclaimed performances by Sharib Hashmi, Priyanka Sarkar, and Usha Banerjee, the film resonates with audiences and critics for its compelling storytelling and innovative cinematic approach.

Reflecting on the Oscars journey, Aneek Chaudhuri remarked, 'The Zebras reflects the times we live in, blurring lines between humans and machines. Our Oscar nomination underscores the dedication of the entire team, challenging us to ponder the essence of humanity in the age of AI.' Critics praise its rich narrative and dynamic performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024