Emergency Landing: Swiss Flight Drama in Graz

A Swiss International Air Lines flight en route to Zurich made a dramatic emergency landing in Graz, Austria, after experiencing engine trouble and smoke filling the cabin and cockpit.

Emergency services evacuated all 74 passengers and five crew members, with 12 passengers receiving medical attention. One crew member was airlifted to a hospital via helicopter as other crew members remained under medical care.

The airline plans to dispatch a flight from Graz on Tuesday morning to transport passengers to Zurich, following their unexpected ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)