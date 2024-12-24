Left Menu

Emergency Landing: Swiss Flight Drama in Graz

A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Bucharest to Zurich made an emergency landing in Graz due to engine issues and smoke in the cabin. All 74 passengers and five crew members were evacuated. Twelve passengers received medical care, and one crew member was hospitalized. Recovery flights are scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 24-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 12:16 IST
Emergency Landing: Swiss Flight Drama in Graz
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A Swiss International Air Lines flight en route to Zurich made a dramatic emergency landing in Graz, Austria, after experiencing engine trouble and smoke filling the cabin and cockpit.

Emergency services evacuated all 74 passengers and five crew members, with 12 passengers receiving medical attention. One crew member was airlifted to a hospital via helicopter as other crew members remained under medical care.

The airline plans to dispatch a flight from Graz on Tuesday morning to transport passengers to Zurich, following their unexpected ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024