India Strengthens Ties with Sri Lanka Through Development Projects

India is set to provide Rs 2,371 million to Sri Lanka for 33 development projects across education, health, and agriculture sectors in the eastern province. The initiative aims to boost socio-economic development and bilateral ties between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India is committing Rs 2,371 million to Sri Lanka for 33 development projects spanning education, health, and agriculture in the eastern province, as announced on Tuesday.

The cabinet's approval has been granted for a Memorandum of Understanding designed to enhance socio-economic ties and boost bilateral cooperation, according to cabinet spokesman and Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa.

Funding allocations consist of Rs 315 million for education, Rs 780 million for health, and Rs 620 million for agriculture, aiming to improve infrastructure, spur growth, and empower communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

