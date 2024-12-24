India Strengthens Ties with Sri Lanka Through Development Projects

India is committing Rs 2,371 million to Sri Lanka for 33 development projects spanning education, health, and agriculture in the eastern province, as announced on Tuesday.

The cabinet's approval has been granted for a Memorandum of Understanding designed to enhance socio-economic ties and boost bilateral cooperation, according to cabinet spokesman and Health Minister Nalinda Jayathissa.

Funding allocations consist of Rs 315 million for education, Rs 780 million for health, and Rs 620 million for agriculture, aiming to improve infrastructure, spur growth, and empower communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)