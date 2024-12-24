Smooth Sails Amid Rail Wobbles: Saurashtra Express Derailed Without Harm

The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express experienced a derailment near Kim station, 27 km from Surat in Gujarat, on Tuesday afternoon. This incident involved four wheels of a non-passenger coach next to the engine coming off the tracks.

According to Western Railway's chief PRO Vineet Abhishek, there were no injuries or harm to passengers or railway staff during the derailment, which occurred at 3:32 pm as the train (number 19015) was exiting Kim station.

Train traffic remained smooth on the route due to an additional loop line, ensuring no disruptions occurred as a result of the derailment, Abhishek confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)