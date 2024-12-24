PM Modi Engages Economists for Forward-Thinking Budget Amid Global Uncertainty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with eminent economists and thought leaders at NITI Aayog, setting the stage for the Union Budget 2025-26. The Tuesday gathering emphasized sustaining India's growth in a globally uncertain landscape, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the participants for their valuable insights. He highlighted that achieving a developed India, 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047 requires a transformative mindset. Discussions included tackling global economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, youth employment, and aligning education with job market demands.

The meeting featured numerous acknowledged economists, including Surjit S Bhalla and Ashok Gulati, and was part of a broader consultation led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently engaged with multiple stakeholders. The formal budget preparation for the fiscal year has commenced, with the 2025-26 budget to be presented on February 1, 2025.

