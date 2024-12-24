PM Modi Engages Economists for Forward-Thinking Budget Amid Global Uncertainty
Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted top economists and thought leaders on the Union Budget 2025-26, emphasizing India's growth amid global uncertainties. Discussions covered job creation, youth employment, and aligning education with market needs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also held multiple stakeholder consultations as part of the budget preparation process.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with eminent economists and thought leaders at NITI Aayog, setting the stage for the Union Budget 2025-26. The Tuesday gathering emphasized sustaining India's growth in a globally uncertain landscape, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude to the participants for their valuable insights. He highlighted that achieving a developed India, 'Viksit Bharat', by 2047 requires a transformative mindset. Discussions included tackling global economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, youth employment, and aligning education with job market demands.
The meeting featured numerous acknowledged economists, including Surjit S Bhalla and Ashok Gulati, and was part of a broader consultation led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who recently engaged with multiple stakeholders. The formal budget preparation for the fiscal year has commenced, with the 2025-26 budget to be presented on February 1, 2025.
