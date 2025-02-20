Left Menu

NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam's Tenure Extended

The Indian government has extended the tenure of NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam by one year, per a Personnel Ministry order. Initially appointed in February 2023, his tenure was set for two years. The extension continues his role until February 24, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:28 IST
NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam's Tenure Extended
Subrahmanyam
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to extend the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam by another year, according to an order from the Personnel Ministry.

Subrahmanyam, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1987 batch of the Chhattisgarh cadre, was originally appointed in February 2023 for a two-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned a one-year extension, thereby extending his term as NITI Aayog CEO until February 24, 2025, according to the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025