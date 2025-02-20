NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam's Tenure Extended
The Indian government has extended the tenure of NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam by one year, per a Personnel Ministry order. Initially appointed in February 2023, his tenure was set for two years. The extension continues his role until February 24, 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The government has decided to extend the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam by another year, according to an order from the Personnel Ministry.
Subrahmanyam, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1987 batch of the Chhattisgarh cadre, was originally appointed in February 2023 for a two-year term.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned a one-year extension, thereby extending his term as NITI Aayog CEO until February 24, 2025, according to the order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement