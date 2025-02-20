NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam's Tenure Extended

The government has decided to extend the tenure of NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B V R Subrahmanyam by another year, according to an order from the Personnel Ministry.

Subrahmanyam, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer from the 1987 batch of the Chhattisgarh cadre, was originally appointed in February 2023 for a two-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned a one-year extension, thereby extending his term as NITI Aayog CEO until February 24, 2025, according to the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)