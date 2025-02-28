NITI Aayog and Mizoram Advance Women-led Development through Entrepreneurship

Under its State Support Mission, NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) and the Government of Mizoram, organized the Third State Workshop on Enabling Women-led Development through Entrepreneurship. The event took place at Mizoram University, Aizawl, on February 27, 2025, and aimed to foster women’s entrepreneurship in the North-East region. Representatives from all eight North-Eastern states participated in the workshop, underscoring a unified commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Key Addresses

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Lalduhoma, who attended as the Chief Guest, highlighted the resilience and potential of women entrepreneurs in Mizoram. However, he acknowledged challenges such as limited access to capital and markets. He emphasized the state’s transition from a welfare-based approach to an empowerment-driven model, citing the Mizoram Bana Kaih Handholding Scheme as an example of this shift. Encouraging women entrepreneurs to register on the WEP platform (www.wep.gov.in), he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their economic and social progress.

Shri Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE), Government of Mizoram, marked the launch of the WEP State Chapter in Mizoram as a transformative step toward fostering entrepreneurship among women. He stressed that this initiative would unlock new economic opportunities and promote self-reliance for women entrepreneurs in the state.

Dr. Vinod K Paul, Hon’ble Member, NITI Aayog, spoke on the vision for Viksit Bharat 2047, underscoring the pivotal role of women entrepreneurs in shaping India's economic trajectory. He emphasized the need to localize efforts in the North-East, integrating state government initiatives with WEP’s support to create a sustainable and inclusive business environment.

Shri Khilli Ram Meena, Chief Secretary, Government of Mizoram, focused on government efforts to foster women-led businesses, particularly in areas such as financial accessibility, skill enhancement, digital literacy, and mentorship.

Ms. Anna Roy, Principal Economic Advisor, NITI Aayog, and Mission Director, WEP, described WEP as a catalyst for change, bringing together stakeholders from the government, private sector, and civil society to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem for women. She emphasized addressing critical gaps such as finance, markets, skilling, and mentorship to help women entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

Key Announcements and Initiatives

Launch of WEP Mizoram State Chapter

The WEP Mizoram State Chapter was officially launched, making it the first in the North-East. This initiative aims to provide mentorship, resources, and business opportunities to women entrepreneurs, strengthening regional support.

New Shop ATR Initiative in the North-East

As part of WEP’s Award to Reward (ATR) initiative, the New Shop ATR program was introduced to support women entrepreneurs in the retail sector. Having already impacted over 750 women across nine cohorts, this program will provide training, mentorship, and financial aid. Among the ten selected participants, two outstanding performers will receive special recognition and rewards.

Recognition of Women Entrepreneurs under Project Maitri

Outstanding women homestay entrepreneurs from North-East India were honored under Project Maitri, an initiative supporting tourism-focused businesses. The winners included:

Monika Devi (Eco Heritage Villa)

Lopamudra Bharali (Jazzabor with Private Kitchen)

Barsha Sharma (Nolina Boutique Homestay)

This initiative, launched in Arunachal Pradesh, provides intensive training and mentorship to help women entrepreneurs scale their tourism ventures.

Launch of WEP App – Beta Version

A beta version of the WEP App was launched to provide digitized support for women entrepreneurs. The app offers access to mentorship, funding, business resources, and networking opportunities, further strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Engaging Workshops and Panel Discussions

The workshop featured dynamic panel discussions and training sessions on government policies, financial access, and fostering young women entrepreneurs. The event saw enthusiastic participation, with over 500 attendees, including women entrepreneurs, college students, local self-help groups, government officials, industry leaders, incubators, financial institutions, and philanthropic foundations.

Additionally, the Tech Experience Center, curated by the SELCO Foundation, showcased innovative sustainable technology solutions developed by women entrepreneurs in the North-East. Other exhibitions were organized by DONeR, ADP, and the Government of Mizoram.

Conclusion

The success of the workshop reaffirms WEP’s dedication to creating an inclusive, resilient, and thriving entrepreneurial landscape for women across India, particularly in the North-East. By providing targeted support through mentorship, financial aid, and policy interventions, these initiatives will empower more women to lead businesses, contribute to economic growth, and drive India’s transformation toward Viksit Bharat 2047.