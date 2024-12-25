China stocks edge down, dragged by small-cap shares; HK market closed

China stocks edged down on Wednesday, dragged by small-cap shares, as thematic concept sectors pulled back, while Hong Kong market is closed for a local holiday. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.1% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.3%.

** The CSI 2000 index, which tracks small-cap stocks, fell 2.7%. ** Chinese retail investors often favour small concept stocks, primarily for speculative purposes, attracted by potentially quick gains despite the risks involved.

** Some AI and e-commerce concept stocks fell sharply, with Hydsoft Technology down nearly 10%, while bank stocks extended rallies. ** China's central bank conducted a medium-term loan operation on Wednesday while keeping the interest rate unchanged.

** Efforts will continue in 2025 to stabilise China's real estate market, China Construction News reported, citing a work conference held by the housing regulator. ** The CSI real estate shares were down 2.2%.

** Financial markets in Hong Kong will be closed through Thursday for the holiday. ** Looking ahead to 2025, AllianceBernstein maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on China's onshore stocks.

** "With policy stimulus guiding the way, the domestic economy is anticipated to emerge from its downturn and gradually stabilize, leading to a recovery in the earnings of listed companies," said Huang Senwei, senior market strategist at AllianceBernstein. ** Reuters reported on Tuesday that Chinese authorities have agreed to issue 3 trillion yuan worth of special treasury bonds next year to ramp up fiscal stimulus.

