UPDATE 1-US, China can balance roles in Venezuela, US energy chief says

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said there was room to balance ‌roles for both the United States and China in Venezuela to allow for commerce but that Washington ⁠would not allow Beijing to have major control over the Latin American country. In an interview on Fox Business Network, Wright also said he expected ​see Chevron quickly grow its activities in Venezuela with ConocoPhillips and ‍Exxon Mobil also looking to play a constructive role. "I think you will probably see some long-term involvement of China in Venezuela. As long as ...America is the dominant ⁠force there, ‌the rule of ⁠law, the United States controls oil flow. That will be fine," he told FBN's "Mornings ‍with Maria" program.

"Is there a balance that can be had with ​China? I think there is so." "In that framework, where Venezuela's main ⁠partner ... is the United States, can there be commerce with China? Sure. Are we going ⁠to allow Venezuela to become a client state of China? Absolutely not," he added.

Wright also said he had been talking to ⁠the executives of top U.S. oil companies since Saturday and that many companies were ⁠disappointed that ‌they were not invited to Friday's industry meeting at the White House, though he did not name ⁠any.

